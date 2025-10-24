Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest

More than 700 scientists, political figures and celebrities including Prince Harry, Richard Branson and Steve Bannon on Wednesday called for an end to the development of artificial intelligence capable of outsmarting humans.

"The initiative calls for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable, and has public buy-in," according to an open letter published by the Future of Life Institute, a US-based NGO that campaigns against the dangers of AI.