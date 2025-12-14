Announcing AI Protection: Security for the AI era

As AI use increases, security remains a top concern, and we often hear that organisations are worried about risks that can come with rapid adoption. Google Cloud is committed to helping our customers confidently build and deploy AI in a secure, compliant, and private manner.

Today, we’re introducing a new solution that can help you mitigate risk throughout the AI lifecycle. We are excited to announce AI Protection, a set of capabilities designed to safeguard AI workloads and data across clouds and models — irrespective of the platforms you choose to use.

AI Protection helps teams comprehensively manage AI risk by:

Discovering AI inventory in your environment and assessing it for potential vulnerabilities Securing AI assets with controls, policies, and guardrails Managing threats against AI systems with detection, investigation, and response capabilities

AI Protection is integrated with Security Command Center (SCC), our multicloud risk-management platform, so that security teams can get a centralised view of their AI posture and manage AI risks holistically in context with their other cloud risks.