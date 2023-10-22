AI models lack transparency: research

Artificial intelligence models lack transparency, according to a study published Wednesday that aims to guide policymakers in regulating the rapidly-growing technology.

Stanford University researchers devised a "Foundation Model Transparency Index" that ranks 10 major AI firms.

The best score -- 54 per cent -- was given to Llama 2, the AI model launched by Facebook and Instagram owner Meta in July.

GPT-4, the flagship model of Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI, which created the renowned chatbot ChatGPT, was ranked third with a score of 48 per cent.