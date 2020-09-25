Amazon goes big on Cloud game streaming with Luna

Taking on Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Microsoft xCloud, Amazon has introduced Luna, a new Cloud gaming service that will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology is simple and intuitive. The controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game.

“In fact, we removed 20 milliseconds of roundtrip latency via Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology vs. a local Bluetooth connection when playing Luna on a Fire TV Stick,” the Amazon Devices & Services team said in a statement late on Thursday.