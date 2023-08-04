AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

New York therapist Meris Powell told AFP of an entertainment professional worried about AI being used in film and television production -- a threat to actors and screenwriters that is a flashpoint in strikes currently gripping Hollywood.

"It's mainly people who are in creative fields who are at the forefront of that concern," Gustavsson said.

AI is bringing with it a level of apprehension matched by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, she contended.

But she said that she tries to get patients to "embrace the unknown" and find ways to use new technology to their advantage.

For one graphic animator in New York, the career-threatening shock came from seeing images generated by AI-infused software such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion that rivaled the quality of those created by humans.

"People started to realize that some of the skills they had developed and specialized in could possibly be replaced by AI," she told AFP, adding she had honed her coding skills, but now feels even that has scant promise in an AI world.