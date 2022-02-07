Flip phone with outward display patented by Motorola

Motorola, which was one of the earliest companies to launch a foldable smartphone, has not done anything in the segment, in nearly 1.5 years since the Moto Razr and its 5G variant launched.

However, according to GSM Arena, the company has now been granted a patent by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) for another foldable phone. It would be tall and narrow, like the Razr, but the screen will be on the outside and the foldable display will wrap around it, creating a dual-screen device when folded.