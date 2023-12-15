AI and freelancers: Replacement or collaboration?

As ChatGPT's user base grows to over two hundred million, the possible replacement of human employment by AI is a hot subject. A year ago, the media was concerned about AI's surprising growth. Goldman Sachs found that AI might replace hundreds of millions of jobs.

The amended answer offers a different viewpoint. Freelancers are generally considered vulnerable to AI displacement. Each year, more people join the freelancing profession, growing the freelance economy to almost USD 1.2 trillion.

According to the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS), there are approximately 1 million (10.5 lakh) active freelancers in Bangladesh. Furthermore, Bangladesh has consistently secured top positions as a favoured choice for employers and ranked as the eighth largest exporter of online labour in 2019, according to a study by Pioneer.

Additionally, the ICT Division states that freelancers in Bangladesh are anticipated to generate an annual revenue surpassing USD 100 million. However, others believe ChatGPT, and other AI-driven technologies can significantly alter the existing quo.

Do the expected effects occur? Freelancers have different opinions. Many recruiting clients are satisfied with ChatGPT's textual output, while some say they need better material. Certainly!