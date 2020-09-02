Google expands AI-driven flood forecast to all of India, Bangladesh

As floods wreak havoc in South Asian countries, Google on Tuesday said it is expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered flood forecasting to all of India and Bangladesh that will provide greater details on timing and water depths in alerts in nine new local languages.

Google launched a new forecasting model that will allow it to double the lead time of many of its alerts — providing more notice to governments in India and Bangladesh and giving tens of millions of people an extra day or so to prepare.

For several years, the Google Flood Forecasting Initiative has been working with governments to develop systems that predict when and where flooding will occur—and keep people safe and informed.