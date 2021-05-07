Google is turning on two-factor authentication by default

To secure users from online security threats, Google is reportedly enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on Google accounts by default for users.

Users who have set up 2FA will be asked to confirm the right person is signing in to an account by tapping a prompt on their phone.

“At Google, keeping you safe online is our top priority, so we continuously invest in new tools and features to keep your personal information safe, including your passwords,” Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security, Google, said in a blogpost.

The company said it will soon start switching on 2FA for everyone automatically, as long as their Google account is set up in the right way, Engadget reported.