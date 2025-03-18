Google to buy cybersecurity company Wiz for $32b

The deepening influence of AI makes "cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security," they added.

The transaction, the largest ever sought by Google or parent Alphabet, will test US President Donald Trump's openness to large takeovers after resistance to such deals by the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Alphabet had been close to a Wiz takeover last summer, but company leaders opted to stay independent at the time with an eye towards an initial public offering, CEO Assaf Rappaport said in a message to employees after the earlier deal fell apart.