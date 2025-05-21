How to order Starlink internet connection in Bangladesh

Customers must first visit the Starlink website to place an order for a Starlink connection. They will need to enter specific address or click the ‘current location’ icon to access the order page, where they will see the payment options. Then, select the preferred package and click the checkout button. Customers will then need to provide contact address and payment details using a local bank card to complete the order.

While processing the order, customers must submit a copy of a photo ID to avail of the service. The router and other equipment will be delivered to the respective address within three to four weeks.