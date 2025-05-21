How to order Starlink internet connection in Bangladesh
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink launched in Bangladesh on Tuesday.
From now on, customers from Bangladesh can place direct order on Starlink devices on the company’s website, providing required personal details and making necessary payments.
How to place an order
Customers must first visit the Starlink website to place an order for a Starlink connection. They will need to enter specific address or click the ‘current location’ icon to access the order page, where they will see the payment options. Then, select the preferred package and click the checkout button. Customers will then need to provide contact address and payment details using a local bank card to complete the order.
While processing the order, customers must submit a copy of a photo ID to avail of the service. The router and other equipment will be delivered to the respective address within three to four weeks.
To place the order, customers must pay Tk 47,000 for the Starlink Standard Kit and Tk 2,800 for shipping charge — totaling Tk 49,800. Additionally, optional accessories like the Pivot Mount, Wall Mount, or Pipe Adapter can be purchased from Starlink at the cost Tk 6,700, Tk 5,900, and Tk 2,600, respectively.
Md Nasim Uddin, a tech entrepreneur from Bogura, completed his Starlink order payment on Monday afternoon.
He told Prothom Alo, “I pre-booked or registered in advance for a Starlink connection. After receiving the confirmation email today, I made the full payment. I will be using Starlink internet at my village home in Bogura. The option to pay using a local Bangladeshi credit or debit card was very convenient for me.”
Freelancer Md Rashedul Islam Chowdhury, from Khilgaon, Dhaka, said, “I live in Khilgaon, Dhaka. I ordered the Starlink connection on Tuesday morning. The order process on the website is very quick. It only took me three minutes to place the order as the procedure is so simple.”