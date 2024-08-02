Facebook, Messenger resume on mobile internet after 5-hr disruption
Facebook and Messenger have been re-launched on mobile internet five hours after a temporary shutdown.
The two social media platforms became accessible again after 7 pm on Friday, though it took some more time for full-swing resumption.
The Students Against Demonstration, which led the quota reform protests, held a nationwide mass procession programme on Friday. Centering the movement, Facebook, Messenger and Telegram were shut down on mobile internet around 12:00 pm.
According to sources, the authorities are yet to take a decision on the resumption of Telegram.
Earlier when there arose violence centering the quota reform movement, Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram remained closed from 17 July night till 31 July. It was reactivated after 2:00 pm on 31 July.