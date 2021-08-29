Microsoft will withhold Windows 11 updates on old CPUs

Microsoft would withhold Windows 11 updates -- potentially even security updates -- if computer user has an old CPU.

According to a report in The Verge, unsupported PCs won't be entitled to receive Windows Updates, "and that even security and driver updates may be withheld".

Microsoft had earlier said that it won't actually block users from installing Windows 11 on a PC with an older CPU, "so long as you download and manually install an ISO file all by yourself".