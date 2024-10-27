TSMC suspended shipments to China firm after chip found on Huawei processor, sources say

TSMC declined to comment. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Department of Commerce said it was aware of reports of potential violations of U.S. export controls but it could not comment on whether any investigation was ongoing.

Tech research firm TechInsights discovered the TSMC chip on Huawei's Ascend 910B when it took apart the multi-chip processor, a different source told Reuters on Tuesday. Alerted to the finding, about two weeks ago TSMC notified the U.S., the source said.

About the same time, TSMC also halted shipments to a client, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a Taiwan official who said the suspension came after the company discovered a chip it supplied to the client ended up in a Huawei product.

TSMC alerted Taiwan and U.S. authorities, and began a detailed investigation, the official said. But the official did not name the client, which the latest sources identified as Sophgo. The Information tech news outlet also reported the name on Saturday.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said earlier this week it had not supplied Huawei since mid-September 2020, and that it "proactively communicated" with the Commerce Department regarding the matter.