NASA microphone detects turbulent invisible air

The sudden turbulence sometimes experienced when flying is called clear-air turbulence, so named because there are no visible clouds or atmospheric features to warn of the disruption.

Turbulent invisible air can seemingly come out of nowhere and wreak havoc on aircraft.

Researchers Qamar Shams and Allan Zuckerwar at NASA's Langley Research Centre in Hampton, Virginia, began developing something that could find the turbulence zone hundreds of kilometres away.

They knew that everything in the atmosphere can make a sound.

Volcanoes rumble, waterfalls crash, and air rushes, but there is more to that sound than what our ears perceive. Much like how infrared light consists of frequencies that are not visible to the open eye, there is an audio analogue called infrasound.