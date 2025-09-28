Redington partners with Starlink for its authorised distribution in Bangladesh

Under this partnership, certified Starlink kit will be made available with full Starlink warranty and after-sales product through the four official retail partners. Customers can visit the physical outlets across the country or order directly from their websites. With this, Redington will strengthen its position as distributor for Starlink across Bangladesh via Gadget & Gear with their 21 showrooms, Global Brand PLC that operates over 30+ distribution partners, Ryan Computers that operates 19 branches across multiple districts, and Star Tech with 20 retail outlets. Customers can also purchase Starlink kits from their online pages and get home delivery.

“Our partnership with Starlink marks a defining step in adding to Bangladesh’s digital journey.” – said Cem Borhan, Chief Executive Officer - SESA, Redington Limited. By enabling nationwide access to genuine Starlink solutions through our trusted retail partners, we are ensuring reliable connectivity, trust, and transformative opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities across the country. It syncs with our brand vision to unlock access to powerful technology and unlock trust for customers.