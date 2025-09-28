Redington partners with Starlink for its authorised distribution in Bangladesh
Redington Limited, a leading technology solution provider with global network across emerging markets, has partnered with Starlink since its arrival in Bangladesh in May 2025. It is now made available in Bangladesh through official authorized retailers– Gadget & Gear, Global Brand PLC, Ryans Computers and Star Tech.
The collaboration ensures every buyer gets access to only genuine Starlink kits with Starlink warranties and dependable after-sales support. This partnership reflects Redington’s vision to Unlock Next for digital transformation in Bangladesh. With authorised channel distribution, it eliminates risk of counterfeit products.
Under this partnership, certified Starlink kit will be made available with full Starlink warranty and after-sales product through the four official retail partners. Customers can visit the physical outlets across the country or order directly from their websites. With this, Redington will strengthen its position as distributor for Starlink across Bangladesh via Gadget & Gear with their 21 showrooms, Global Brand PLC that operates over 30+ distribution partners, Ryan Computers that operates 19 branches across multiple districts, and Star Tech with 20 retail outlets. Customers can also purchase Starlink kits from their online pages and get home delivery.
“Our partnership with Starlink marks a defining step in adding to Bangladesh’s digital journey.” – said Cem Borhan, Chief Executive Officer - SESA, Redington Limited. By enabling nationwide access to genuine Starlink solutions through our trusted retail partners, we are ensuring reliable connectivity, trust, and transformative opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities across the country. It syncs with our brand vision to unlock access to powerful technology and unlock trust for customers.
The partnership marks the next digital chapter for Bangladesh with Starlink speed, powered by SpaceX’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, reaching 300 Mbps and offering reliable coverage even to the remote corners. Currently, there are three Starlink links available – Starlink Standard Kit (best for homes, freelancers, and small businesses), Starlink Mini Kit (portable and ideal for professionals on move), and Starlink High-Performance Kit (for large enterprises and organisations). The former two come with 1 year of Starlink warranty and latter with 2 years of Starlink warranty.
Deployment and use of Starlink for internet access is gamechanger as it offers nationwide coverage to most remote corners, consistent speed, rapid installation, and resilient network. As one of its kind satellite powered internet connectivity, it helps communities and business transform their digital journey. As Redington steps up in partnership with the official channels, it ensures consumers across Bangladesh get access to only genuine product.
Through purchase of the Starlink Kit via the four authorized retail channels along with Redington Distribution Pte Ltd, it guarantees authenticity with each kit certified for use in Bangladesh. With every kit, the customer gets Starlink warranty and certifications. The retailers offer guidance and complete support on installation, use, and after-sales service for troubleshooting. This partnership between Redington and Starlink, channeled through Bangladesh’s most trusted retailers, strengthens the nation’s digital future and vision of building a connected Bangladesh.