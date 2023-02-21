Russia says stranded astronauts to return from ISS in September

"(Their return flight) is now scheduled to take place on Soyuz MS-23 in September 2023," Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
The Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule will launch on Feb. 24 and will dock with the ISS on 26 February, it said. The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is planned to land without a crew in March. Both NASA and Roscosmos believe last year's leak on the MS-22 spacecraft was caused by a micrometeoroid - a tiny particle of space rock hitting the capsule at high velocity.
An external impact is also believed to have caused a separate leak earlier this month on the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which officials deorbited last week.
Both leaks have caused headaches for Roscosmos and NASA, which have had to rearrange their schedules and postpone planned space walks as a result.
"Space missions always carry a huge risk of life-threatening emergencies for astronauts," Roscosmos said.
"Micrometeoroid impacts on a spacecraft or orbital station have happened before, but unlike with the Soyuz MS-22, they have never had such serious consequences."
"No country in the world has a surveillance system capable of tracking micrometeoroids of this size - about 1 millimetre."
It said overhauling the Soyuz cooling system would be costly and add weight to the capsule, but that it would take past incidents into account when developing new spacecraft.