Russian scientific achievements

In one of the most significant modern inventions, Russia launched the first artificial satellite on 4 October, 1957.

At the time, the beep-beep sent back to earth from Sputnik-1 represented the start of the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States during the Cold War.

Sent to space by an intercontinental ballistic missile, which forced Washington to realise that Moscow would be able to strike its territory.

The Soviets maintained their lead in the initial years of the race. They boasted the first manned flight to space by Gagarin on 12 April, 1961, the first spacewalk four years later by Alexei Leonov and the first lunar probe in 1966.

But the United States beat them to the moon with the first manned landing in 1969.