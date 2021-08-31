S Korea set to ban app payment monopolies in world first

South Korean members of national assembly were expected to ban Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems on Tuesday, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal.

A bill set for a vote in the national assembly would make the South the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world.

In the United States, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms' grip on their stores, while in Europe lawmakers are debating legislation that could force Apple to bring in alternatives to the App Store.