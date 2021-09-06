Samsung Heavy demonstrates ship collision avoidance system

In October 2020, Samsung Heavy said that it successfully navigated its 300-tonne remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island, 398 kilometres south of Seoul, via a remote control system at a research centre located in Daejeon, 250 kilometres away from the seas, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung Heavy plans to commercialise its independently developed autonomous navigation system SAS by 2022.
Back in July, Mega container ship ZEPHYR LUMOS collided with Panamax bulk carrier GALAPAGOS in Malacca Strait off Melaka, Malaysia, halfway between Singapore and Port Dickson. Both ships were proceeding in western direction.