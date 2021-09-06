Samsung Heavy demonstrates ship collision avoidance system

Samsung Heavy Industries on Monday said that it has succeeded in demonstrating a ship collision avoidance system.

The shipbuilder's remote autonomous navigation system, known as Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS), helped two autonomous ships travelling their trajectories avoid by detecting each other in seas off the southwestern island of Gageo, Samsung Heavy said.

Samsung Heavy said that the demonstration on the sea is the first of its kind in the world.

A 9,200-tonne ship of Mokpo National Maritime University and a 300-tonne tug of Samsung Heavy were used to demonstrate the collision avoidance system, the shipbuilder said.