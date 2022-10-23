Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Tuesday

However Tuesday's eclipse is only partial, and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.
The Moon will cover a maximum of 82 per cent of the Sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough darken the daylight, Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie said.
"To start getting the sense of darkness in the sky, to perceive a kind of cold light, the Sun needs to be at least 95 per cent obscured," Deleflie told AFP.
Those hoping to watch the eclipse should not look at the Sun directly, even through clouds, to avoid eye damage, according to experts. Protective eyewear should be worn instead.
"We will see that a small piece of the Sun is missing. It won't be spectacular, but it's always an event for amateur astronomers -- and it can make for beautiful photos," Deleflie said.
It will be the 16th partial solar eclipse of the century, and the second of this year.
The next total solar eclipse will cross North America on 8 April, 2024, according to NASA.