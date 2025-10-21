Astronomers observe rings forming around icy celestial body Chiron

Chiron is part of a class of objects called centaurs that populate the outer solar system between Jupiter and Neptune, displaying characteristics of both asteroids and comets.

Formally called "(2060) Chiron," it has a diameter of about 200 kilometers (125 miles) and takes about 50 years to complete one orbit around the sun. Centaurs are composed mainly of rock, water ice and complex organic compounds.

Since its discovery in 1977, astronomers have observed Chiron off and on, and for years had known it was surrounded by material of some sort. In the new research, scientists obtained their best data on Chiron in 2023 using a telescope at the Pico dos Dias Observatory in Brazil to go along with data from 2011, 2018 and 2022.

The researchers said these observations clearly showed that it is surrounded by well-defined rings - three dense ones about 170 miles (273 km), 202 miles (325 km) and 272 miles (438 km) from Chiron's center, and a fourth one, approximately 870 miles (1,400 km) from its center.

This outer feature, detected for the first time, lies unusually far from Chiron and, they said, requires further observations to confirm its stability as a ring. The three inner rings are embedded within dust swirling around in a disk-like shape.