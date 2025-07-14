Astronomers get picture of aftermath of a star's double detonation

The explosion of a star, called a supernova, is an immensely violent event. It usually involves a star more than eight times the mass of our sun that exhausts its nuclear fuel and undergoes a core collapse, triggering a single powerful explosion.

But a rarer kind of supernova involves a different type of star - a stellar ember called a white dwarf - and a double detonation. Researchers have obtained photographic evidence of this type of supernova for the first time, using the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope.

The back-to-back explosions obliterated a white dwarf that had a mass roughly equal to the sun and was located about 160,000 light years from Earth in the direction of the constellation Dorado in a galaxy near the Milky Way called the Large Magellanic Cloud. A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

The image shows the scene of the explosion roughly 300 years after it occurred, with two concentric shells of the element calcium moving outward.