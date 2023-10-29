Internet connection to face disruption for 20 hrs in 2 days: BSCPLC

Internet connection in Bangladesh would face disruption for 20 hrs in two days due to system upgradation, said Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC).
BSCPLC in a release on Sunday said the “system upgradation” work of the country’s first submarine cable, installed in Cox’s Bazar, is going on. For this, the users are likely to face low speed or disrupted internet connection for 10 hours each from 2:00 am on Tuesday and Thursday.
The release further said due to this upgradation work, the country’s bandwidth capacity will increase significantly.
People, however, have already been experiencing low speed across the country for the last three days due to a fire at Khawaja Tower in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The data centres of the internet service providers (ISPs) are installed there.