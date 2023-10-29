Internet connection to face disruption for 20 hrs in 2 days: BSCPLC

Internet connection in Bangladesh would face disruption for 20 hrs in two days due to system upgradation, said Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC).

BSCPLC in a release on Sunday said the “system upgradation” work of the country’s first submarine cable, installed in Cox’s Bazar, is going on. For this, the users are likely to face low speed or disrupted internet connection for 10 hours each from 2:00 am on Tuesday and Thursday.