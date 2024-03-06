Scientists launch hub to channel quantum power for good

Scientists will work to channel the huge emerging power of quantum computers for the common good at a new institute that opened in Geneva on Tuesday, its founders said.

The Open Quantum Institute is calling on researchers from around the world to pinpoint the most promising future applications for the fast-emerging technology -- and ensure they are open and accessible to all.

"Quantum computing has the potential of changing almost everything," said Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, chairman of the science and diplomacy platform GESDA that conceived of the project.

He told AFP the future technology was expected to be "1,000 to 10,000 times more potent than the computing power we have today", insisting it was vital to begin thinking hard about how to govern it and ensure it is used for good.

During a ceremony late Tuesday at Europe's science lab CERN, where the institute will be housed during its three-year pilot period, experts summed up discussions after a day of workshops focused on the various visions for the role it will play.