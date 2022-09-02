Treatment improves cognition in Down syndrome patients: Scientists

A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life.

However the scientists emphasised the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders of people with Down syndrome and that far more research is needed.

"The experiment is very satisfactory, even if we remain cautious," said Nelly Pitteloud of Switzerland's Lausanne University Hospital and co-author of a new study in the journal Science.

Down syndrome is the most common genetic form of intellectual disability, occurring in around one in 1,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Yet previous research has failed to significantly improve cognition when applied to people with the condition, which is why the latest findings are "particularly important", the study said.