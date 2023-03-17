Two new vaccines against bird flu effective in Dutch lab

Two vaccines tested by a Dutch veterinary research centre have proved effective against highly infectious bird flu in a first experiment conducted under a controlled environment, the Dutch government said on Friday.

"Not only did the vaccines give poultry used in the lab protection against disease symptoms but they also countered the spreading of the bird flu," the government said in a statement.

One vaccine was produced by France's Ceva Animal Health and the other by Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, an official document on the Dutch government website showed.