Nobel shines light on paleogenetics, study of ancient DNA

While some may have been surprised that the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to a paleogeneticist Monday, researchers say understanding our distant ancestors helps explain modern human health, even when it comes to Covid.

New Nobel laureate Svante Paabo is considered the father of both paleogenetics and paleogenomics, which aims to reconstruct the genetic information of long extinct human relatives.

But the prize may have led some to wonder why a pioneer in this field won the Nobel in medicine.

For example, what is the medical benefit of knowing that modern humans have an average of around two per cent Neanderthal DNA, one of Paabo's great discoveries?