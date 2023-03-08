Perception of time linked to heartbeat: Study

How long does the present last? The answer, according to Cornell University researchers in a recent study, is dependent on your heart. They discovered that our perception of time is not continuous and can extend or decrease with each heartbeat.

The research builds evidence that the heart is one of the brain's important timekeepers and plays a fundamental role in our sense of time passing - an idea contemplated since ancient times, said Adam K Anderson, professor of psychology.

"Time is a dimension of the universe and a core basis for our experience of self," Anderson said.

"Our research shows that the moment-to-moment experience of time is synchronised with, and changes with, the length of a heartbeat."