Record measurement of universe suggests 'something is fishy'

The most precise measurements ever made of the universe's composition and how fast it is expanding suggest "something is fishy" in our understanding of the cosmos, the astrophysicist who led the research said Wednesday.

The comprehensive new study published in The Astrophysical Journal further confirmed that there is a significant discrepancy between two different ways to estimate the speed at which the universe is expanding.

The study said that around five per cent of the universe is made up of what we might think of as normal matter, while the rest is dark matter and dark energy, both of which remain shrouded in mystery.

Dark energy, a hypothetical force causing the universe to expand at an ever-increasing rate, makes up 66.2 per cent of the cosmos, according to the study published in The Astrophysical Journal.