Scientists observe chimpanzees using human-like warfare tactic 

Information obtained during hilltop reconnaissance shaped whether the chimpanzees made forays into enemy territory, the study found, with these apes appearing more apt to do so when the risk of confrontation was lower. The study, the researchers said, records for the first time the use of this age-old human military strategy by our species' closest living relatives.

"It shows sophisticated cognitive and cooperative skills to anticipate where and when to go, and to act upon gathered information in a safe way," said University of Cambridge biological anthropologist Sylvain Lemoine, lead author of the study published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Inter-group violence is ubiquitous in chimpanzees, Lemoine said. Skirmishes occasionally occur in overlapping border areas.

"Chimpanzees compete for space, which encompasses food resources. Large territories are beneficial as it reduces within-group competition, and female reproductive rates are increased in larger territories," Lemoine said.

The two neighboring groups tracked in this study were of equivalent size, between 40 and 45 individuals, with about five to six adult males and 10 to 13 adult females, the rest being adolescents, juveniles and infants. Males are always dominant over females, the researchers said.

"Chimpanzees are extremely territorial. They undertake regular border patrols, where individuals roam in the periphery of their territory in a very coordinated and cohesive way," Lemoine said.

"They engage in inter-group encounters that are violent, dangerous and stressful. Inter-group encounters can be vocal exchanges from a distance, visual contacts or physical contacts with fights, bites and chases. Killings are common, and victims can be from all age classes," Lemoine added.