Moon might have less water than previously thought: Study

A team led by Raluca Rufu of the Southwest Research Institute recently calculated that the majority of the Moon's permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) are at most 3.4 billion years old and can contain relatively fresh deposits of water ice. Water resources are thought to be critical for long-term exploration of the Moon and beyond, but these data show that existing estimates for cold-trapped ice are too high.

The current tilt of the Moon’s spin axis combined with its orbital inclination — the angle to Earth’s orbital plane — and the Sun’s low angle create permanent shadows at its poles. PSRs are some of the coldest spots in the solar system, allowing them to trap volatile chemicals, including water ice, which would immediately transform directly from a solid to a gas in the harsh, airless sunshine that falls in most other places on the Moon.