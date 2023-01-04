FlexMat an alternative to traditional method for river training

The Environmental & Water Resources Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE-EWRI) in partnership with the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s Institute of Water and Flood Management (BUET-IWFM) jointly organiaed the four-day conference in the city’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

Max Group is the sponsor of the international event.

The theme of IPWE-2023 is 'Risk and Resilience in the Time of Climate Change". A total of 145 papers will be presented at the conference in 24 technical sessions by participants from 13 countries.