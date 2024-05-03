Orangutan’s use of medicinal plant to treat wound intrigues scientists

“His behavior appeared to be intentional. He selectively treated his facial wound on his right flange with the plant juice, and no other body parts. The behavior was repeated several times, not only plant juice but later also more-solid plant material was applied until the wound was fully covered. The entire process took a considerable amount of time,” Laumer said.

The wound never showed signs of infection and closed within five days, the researchers said.

“The observation suggests that the cognitive capacities that are needed for the behavior - active wound treatment with plants - may be as old as the last common ancestor of orangutans and humans,” Schuppli said. “However, what these cognitive capacities exactly are remains to be investigated. Whereas this observation shows that orangutans are capable of treating their wounds with plants, we don’t know to what extent they understand the process.”