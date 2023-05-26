New research supports China-WHO Covid-19 origins-tracing findings

New research has further confirmed the results of the first phase of China-World Health Organization (WHO) joint studies on Covid-19 origins tracing, Shen Hongbing, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), said at a press conference recenlty.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have actively communicated and cooperated with the WHO and invited them to send international experts twice to conduct joint studies on SARS-CoV-2 origins tracing in China," Shen has been quoted in a press release.

After the conclusion of the first phase of the joint studies, China continued to share its research results with the international scientific community, with research findings published in academic journals both at home and abroad.