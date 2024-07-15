NASA releases Webb telescope images of a galactic merger

The Penguin galaxy, so dubbed because its shape from the perspective of the telescope resembles that flightless bird, including a beak-like region, is formally called NGC 2936. It is a spiral-shaped galaxy, now a bit distorted. The Egg galaxy, also named for its shape, is formally called NGC 2937. It is a compact elliptical-shaped galaxy. Together, their appearance is suggestive of a penguin guarding its egg.

Their interaction, according to NASA, was set in motion between 25 and 75 million years ago, and they are expected to become a single galaxy hundreds of millions of years from now.

Webb has detected the earliest-known galaxies and has provided insight into areas such as the composition of planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets, and the nature of star-forming regions in the cosmos.

"This mission has allowed us to look back to the most distant galaxies ever observed and understand the very early universe in a new way," said Mark Clampin, astrophysics division director at NASA headquarters.