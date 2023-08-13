Truth behind the James Webb photo of a question mark in space

They couldn't have been more emphatic: "This is not a hoax," the European Space Agency told DW when we asked. But can you blame us for checking?

This ‘question mark’ that's been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) 1,470 light years from our planet has got to be the most meme-like chance finding since the spacecraft launched on 25 December, 2021.

It was hidden in a high-resolution image of "a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars, known as Herbig-Haro 46/47 […]," the European Space Agency explained.

"Look for them at the center of the red diffraction spikes. The stars are buried deeply, appearing as an orange-white splotch."

But far below those red diffraction spikes, and then a bit to the right, you can clearly see it, which is undoubtedly a question mark.