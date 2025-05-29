Webb telescope captures deep view of ancient galaxies

The James Webb space telescope's deepest view of a single target yet depicts spinning arcs of light that are galaxies from the universe's distant past, the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

The new image took the world's most powerful telescope more than 120 hours to capture, making it the longest Webb has ever focused on a single target.

It is also "Webb's deepest gaze on a single target to date", the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement, making the image one of the deepest ever captured of the cosmos.