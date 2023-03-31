Those protruding T Rex teeth? They were covered by lips

"Animals like T-Rex, theropod dinosaurs, most likely had some sort of lips, like a soft tissue covering on their mouth to cover their teeth," said one of the authors of the study, Thomas Cullen, an assistant professor of paleobiology at Auburn University.

"This is different than what a lot of prior assumptions had been -- which was that they looked more like crocodiles, having the teeth exposed when the mouths were closed and having no lips."

To reach their conclusion, Cullen and the other researchers studied a range of different theropods from various museums and followed several lines of inquiry.

They looked at wear patterns, for example, on the enamel of dinosaur teeth and crocodilians, the most closely related animals to theropods alive today.