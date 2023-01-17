Nobel-winning Swiss physicist Muller dies at 95

Swiss physicist Karl Alex Muller, who won the Nobel Physics Prize in 1987 along with his German colleague Georg Bednorz for their discovery of the first high-temperature superconductor, has died.

Zurich University, where Muller long worked as a professor, said on Tuesday that the Nobel laureate died aged 95, giving no further details.

Muller and Bednorz were researchers at the IBM Zurich Research Laboratory when they jointly won the world's top physics prize more than 35 years ago.