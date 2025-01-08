Mosquitoes with ‘toxic’ semen could stem disease spread: research

Genetically engineered mosquitoes with toxic semen could be a new weapon against tropical disease, Australian scientists said after trialling the novel pest control method.

The “toxic male technique” aims to breed mosquitoes that express venomous proteins in their semen, killing off females after mating.

Female mosquitoes are targeted because only they bite and drink blood, thereby spreading diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

Scientist Sam Beach from Australia’s Macquarie University said the method “could work as quickly as pesticides without also harming beneficial species”.

“This innovative solution could transform how we manage pests, offering hope for healthier communities and a more sustainable future.”