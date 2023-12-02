Six exoplanets discovered in synchronised dance around star

Six exoplanets have been spotted in a perfectly synchronised dance around a nearby star, offering clues about the formation of our own Solar System, astronomers said on Wednesday.

The six planets orbit the bright star HD 110067 around 100 light years away from Earth. The star is visible from the Northern Hemisphere as part of the Coma Berenices constellation.

The planets are so close to their star that all six would all fit into the orbit of Mercury and our Sun, Adrien Leleu, a researcher at the University of Geneva, told AFP.

All of the very hot planets are somewhere between the size of Earth and Neptune, said Leleu, the co-author of a new study published in the journal Nature.

All six have a similar make-up to Neptune -- "a rocky body covered with a thick envelope of gas," he added.

None of these "sub-Neptunes" are thought to be far away enough from their star to host liquid water, a key ingredient for supporting life.