NASA races to put nuclear reactors on Moon and Mars

The United States is rushing to put nuclear power reactors on the Moon and Mars, and hopes to launch the first system by the end of the decade.

A new NASA directive -- first reported by Politico and seen by AFP on Tuesday -- calls for the appointment of a nuclear power czar to select two commercial proposals within six months, framing the push as crucial to outpacing a joint Chinese-Russian effort.

Signed by acting NASA chief Sean Duffy, who is also US transportation secretary, the 31 July memo is the latest sign of the agency's shift towards prioritising human space exploration over scientific research under President Donald Trump's second term.