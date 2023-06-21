Our galaxy's black hole not as sleepy as thought: Astronomers

The supermassive black hole lurking at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy is not as dormant as had been thought, a new study shows.

The slumbering giant woke up around 200 years ago to gobble up some nearby cosmic objects before going back to sleep, according to the study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

NASA's IXPE space observatory spotted an x-ray echo of this powerful resurgence of activity, the researchers said.

The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* -- abbreviated to Sgr A* -- is four million times more massive than the Sun. It sits 27,000 light years from Earth at the centre of the Milky Way's spiral.

Last year astronomers revealed the first-ever image of the black hole -- or rather, the glowing ring of gas that surrounds its blackness.