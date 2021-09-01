Antibiotic resistance can be prevented using evolutionary principles

The findings of new research suggested an effective way to kill bacteria and prevent its drug resistance. This was done by sequential treatment using antibiotics that are similar but swapped around frequently.

The results published in the journal in eLife challeng, said a broad assumption that using similar antibiotics promotes cross-resistance to drugs, and show that available antibiotics could offer unexplored, highly potent treatment options.

"We are currently in an antibiotic crisis, where the overuse of antibiotics is leading to increased antibiotic resistance and certain infections have become difficult and even impossible to treat," said first author Aditi Batra, a graduate student at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology and the University of Kiel, Germany.