Antibodies key to more effective cancer treatments: Research

In the fight against Cancer, new insights into the key properties of an antibody have been found by researchers at the University of Southampton.

The interdisciplinary study, published in Science Immunology, revealed how changing the flexibility of the antibody could stimulate a stronger immune response.

The findings have enabled the Southampton team to design antibodies to activate important receptors on immune cells to "fire them up" and deliver more powerful anti-cancer effects.

The scientists believe their findings could pave the way to improve antibody drugs that target cancer as well as other autoimmune diseases.