AstraZeneca updates Covid-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76pc

AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine was 76 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major US trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated information.

US health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79 per cent effective.

Following are comments on the latest developments

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, Biopharmaceuticals R&D at Astrazeneca In Statement

“The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America.”