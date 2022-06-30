Astronauts struggle to regain bone density

The astronauts who went on the longest missions, which ranged from four to seven months on the ISS, were the slowest to recover.

"The longer you spend in space, the more bone you lose," Boyd told AFP.

Boyd said it is a "big concern" for planned future missions to Mars, which could see astronauts spend years in space.

"Will it continue to get worse over time or not? We don't know," he said.

"It's possible we hit a steady state after a while, or it's possible that we continue to lose bone. But I can't imagine that we'd continue to lose it until there's nothing left,” he added.