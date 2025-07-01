Bangladeshi scientist Muqit appointed to lead UK’s National Parkinson’s Research Centre

Bangladeshi neurologist Professor Miratul Muqit has been appointed as the inaugural Director of the United Kingdom’s National Parkinson’s Research Centre, a flagship initiative under the UK Dementia Research Institute (DRI).

“The UK DRI and Parkinson’s UK are delighted to announce the appointment of Prof Miratul Muqit as the inaugural Centre Director for the Parkinson’s Research Centre. Professor Muqit is a world leader in Parkinson’s research, having made major contributions to understanding Parkinson’s genetic risk,” says UK DRI in a recent announcement.

A globally respected figure in Parkinson’s research, Professor Muqit brings with him a legacy of groundbreaking discoveries that have reshaped the understanding of the disease’s genetic and cellular mechanisms.

Miratul is currently Professor of Experimental Neurology and Consultant Neurologist at the University of Dundee in Scotland.