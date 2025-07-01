Bangladeshi scientist Muqit appointed to lead UK’s National Parkinson’s Research Centre
Bangladeshi neurologist Professor Miratul Muqit has been appointed as the inaugural Director of the United Kingdom’s National Parkinson’s Research Centre, a flagship initiative under the UK Dementia Research Institute (DRI).
“The UK DRI and Parkinson’s UK are delighted to announce the appointment of Prof Miratul Muqit as the inaugural Centre Director for the Parkinson’s Research Centre. Professor Muqit is a world leader in Parkinson’s research, having made major contributions to understanding Parkinson’s genetic risk,” says UK DRI in a recent announcement.
A globally respected figure in Parkinson’s research, Professor Muqit brings with him a legacy of groundbreaking discoveries that have reshaped the understanding of the disease’s genetic and cellular mechanisms.
Miratul is currently Professor of Experimental Neurology and Consultant Neurologist at the University of Dundee in Scotland.
Professor Muqit’s laboratory at Dundee is world-renowned after making fundamental discoveries of how mutations in two genes - PINK1 and Parkin - lead to the accumulation of damaged mitochondria in brain cells.
This has contributed to the development of targeted therapies designed to remove damaged mitochondria which entered Phase 1 trials for Parkinson’s patients last year. For these achievements Prof Muqit has received many Honours including being elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences (the UK’s National Academy of Medicine). He is one of very few Bangladeshis to have received such Honours.
Prof Muqit studied Medicine at the University of Edinburgh where he had distinguished medical career achieving MB BS with Honours.
He subsequently won a Kennedy Scholarship to attend Harvard University before completing PhD studies at University College London. He received FRCP from London.
Hailing from Baniachong Habiganj, Sylhet, Professor Muqit represents a lineage of dedication to medicine and public service.
His parents served in the UK’s National Health Service after moving from Bangladesh in the 1960s—laying the foundations of a journey that would lead their son to the forefront of global neuroscience.
His father Dr. Muhammed Abdul Muqit is a retired General Practitioner and Dr. Mamtaz Begum is retired Staff Grade Psychiatrist.