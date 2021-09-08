Bacteria could learn to predict future, study says

New research from Washington University in St Louis suggests that bacteria could learn from the past to predict the future.

Using computer simulations and a simple theoretical model, Mikhail Tikhonov and co-authors published a paper in eLife that shows how bacteria could adapt to a fluctuating environment by learning its statistical regularities -- for example, which nutrients tend to be correlated -- and do so faster than evolutionary trial-and-error would normally allow.

"Evolutionary 'learning' is commonplace. For example, many organisms have evolved a circadian clock to follow the 24-hour day and night cycle," said Tikhonov, assistant professor of physics in arts and sciences.